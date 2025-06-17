Disgraced singer R. Kelly suffers 'near-fatal overdose' in prison

R. Kelly was admitted to hospital after suffering a near-fatal overdose in prison.

By Lizzie Baker

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 3:01 PM

R. Kelly's lawyer claims the overdose was caused by prison staff
R. Kelly was rushed to hospital after he suffered a near-fatal overdose in prison.

According to a new filing by his attorney, Beau Brindley, the 58-year-old singer - who is serving 30 years in a North Carolina prison for sex trafficking and racketeering - was placed in isolation on June 10 with his anxiety medication.

