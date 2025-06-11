R Kelly seeks to move to house arrest over death plot fear R. Kelly's lawyer has asked for him to be placed under house arrest amid fears he will be killed in jail. SHARE SHARE R Kelly fears he will be killed in jail

R. Kelly has made a bid to be released from prison.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer - who is serving a 31-year sentence for child sexual abuse crimes - is seeking to be removed from federal custody and placed on house arrest after alleging his life is in danger behind bars.

An emergency motion for temporary furlough was filed in federal court on Tuesday (10.06.25).

