Radiohead singer Thom Yorke says AI does nothing more than steal from human artistic expression Thom Yorke - the frontman for Radiohead and The Smile - has spoken out against the onslaught of artificial intelligence in music and the creative industries, insisting the technology can do nothing more than replicate "genuine human artistic expression". Radiohead singer Thom Yorke has revealed his stance and concern about AI

The 56-year-old songwriter – who has just released his first full-length electronic album 'Tall Tales', a collaboration with Mark Pritchard – is against the onslaught of AI in the music business and other creative industries.

Thom insists the technology is stealing musicians’ ideas with no financial reimbursement.

