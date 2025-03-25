BLACKPINK's Lisa recalls being ‘too shy’ to tell Justin Bieber she ‘loved him’ BLACKPINK's Lisa is a huge Belieber, but she has confsesed she was too timid to tell him her feelings when she met him in passing. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK's Lisa is a huge Justin Bieber fan, but she said she was too timid to tell him her feelings when she met him in passing

BLACKPINK star Lisa was starstruck by Justin Bieber.

The K-pop idol is a massive Belieber - but was “too shy” to confess it to the singer when they met.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lisa said: “I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him, because I’m too shy.”

Lisa — whose full name is Lalisa Manobal — shouted out the ‘Never Say Never’ singer and all the Beliebers when she was asked what song she can recite word for word.

The ‘How You Like That’ singer said: “Everyone knows the lyrics to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don’t they? I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young.”

She also has songs by Ariana Grande and SZA on her playlist.

Lisa added: “Snooze by SZA is not too slow and not too upbeat, so it’s really nice to hear when I’ve just woken up and am trying to get ready. Then I’ll put on a bit of Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande.”

Her K-pop inspirations include BigBang, a boy band formed by YG Entertainment, the same label as Blackpink.

She said: “I was a big fan of K-pop band BigBang before I moved from Thailand to Korea.”

Lisa moved from Thailand to South Korea and auditioned for BLACKPINK in 2010, when she was just 13.

The star made her solo debut in September 2021 when she dropped singles ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’. Her first solo album, ‘Alter Ego’, was released last month, and reached the UK Top 40.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently made her on-screen debut on season three of the hit HBO series ‘The White Lotus’, as the character Mook.