Watch: Bono: Stories of Surrender trailer

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film, 'Bono: Stories of Surrender', a bold and lyrical visual exploration of Bono’s one-man show by the same name, set to premiere globally on Friday, May 30, 2025 on Apple TV+. It's based on the U2 legend's celebrated memoir, 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story'.

