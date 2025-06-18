Oasis to open merchandise stores across UK and Ireland to mark reunion tour Oasis will open several pop-up stores across the UK and Ireland this summer selling merchandise for the long-awaited reunion tour that gets underway next month. SHARE SHARE Oasis are opening merchandise stores for the reunion tour this summer

Oasis are set to open a number of pop-up stores in the UK and Ireland this summer for their sold-out Oasis Live '25 Tour.

The first pop-up will open in the Wonderwall band's home city of Manchester on June 20 and will remain accessible to fans until July 27.

Other stores will be located in Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham and are to launch the merchandise collection for the eagerly-anticipated Oasis Live '25 Tour, which begins at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4 and marks the first time that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will have performed together for 16 years.

The collection will be made available to purchase online and further details on individual items and specific store locations will be revealed later this week.

The merchandise will feature specific brand collaborations and limited edition products that will not be available anywhere else.



