Hit horror movie Sinners inspired by Metallica song One Ryan Coogler has revealed his hit horror film 'Sinners' took inspiration from an '80s Metallica song. SHARE SHARE Metallica's 'One' was an inspiration for the hit horror film 'Sinners'

Ryan Coogler's blockbuster horror 'Sinners' was inspired by Metallica's song 'One'.

As well as the director's late uncle's love of old-school blues music featured in the movie, the heavy metal legends' track from their 1988 LP ' ...And Justice for All' influenced the Michael B. Jordan-starring flick.

Speaking to the San Fransisco Chronicle, he said: "I wanted the movie to feel like a song, so I used Metallica’s One."

The filmmaker explained how the song "starts off intense, then gets melodic and going somewhere just f****** crazy. But by the time you’re finished, it was clear you were always going to get there."

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich even worked on the score for the film.

In the film, Jordan plays identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack who return to their Mississippi hometown to escape their troubled past and start afresh, only to find a darker threat lurking, ready to pull them back in.

The movie also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku.

The film also features a cameo from blues legend Buddy Guy.