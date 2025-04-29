New comedy stage show The Battle to explore Blur and Oasis' Britpop rivalry Blur vs Oasis, the infamous Britpop battle, has been turned into a new comedy stage show set to tour the UK and hit up London's West End. SHARE SHARE The Battle is embarking on a nationwide tour of the UK before heading to the West End

A new comedy stage show is set to explore the legendary Britpop rivalry between Blur and Oasis, aptly titled 'The Battle'.

Set to make its debut on February 11, 2026, at Birmingham Rep Theatre, the play dives into the intense competition of August 1995, when both bands released their hit singles, 'Country House' and 'Roll With It', on the same day, vying for the top spot in the charts.

Blur came out on top after they shifted 274,000 copies, while Oasis fell short with 216,000.

The battle led to Blur and Oasis members trading insults over the years, though they have softened in recent years.

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher famously said he hoped Blur's Damon Albarn and Alex James would "catch AIDS and die," but later apologised.

Frontman Liam Gallagher also called Blur "Chas and Dave" in reference to the legendary cockney duo.

John Niven, the author of best-selling novel 'O'Brother' and the satirical film 'Kill Your Friends' has penned the script.

Matthew Dunster, best known for '2:22 A Ghost Story' is the director.

Niven reflected on music's fiercest battle: “1995 was a time when music was deeply woven into the fabric of culture, dominating the news and headlines, unlike today’s fragmented scene. We aim to transport audiences back to that thrilling summer."

Dunster reminisced: “I remember the exhilarating Battle of the Bands and the charts of that time. Being in my twenties in 1995 was a whirlwind filled with energy, mischief, and laughter—just like John Niven's play. I’m thrilled to collaborate on a sharp, comedic portrayal of Blur and Oasis.”

Producer Simon Friend added: “This story has stuck with me, and I knew John Niven was the perfect person to bring it to life. With Matthew Dunster at the helm, we have a dynamic team ready to capture the chaotic spirit of ‘The Battle of Britpop.’”

Expect a show packed with “filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue” that promises to be a riot.

Following its premiere in Birmingham, 'The Battle' will tour the UK, before a stint on London's West End.

The run includes stops at Curve, Leicester (9 to 14 March), Manchester, Opera House (17 to 21 March), Bromley, Churchill Theatre (24 to 28 March), Woking, New Victoria Theatre (31 March to 4 April), Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (14 to 19 April), Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (21 to 25 April), Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (28 April to 2 May), Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre (5 to 9 May), Ipswich, Regent Theatre (12 to 16 May), London, Richmond Theatre (19 to 23 May), Glasgow, Theatre Royal (26 to 30 May), York, Grand Opera House (9 to 13 June), Norwich, Theatre Royal (16 to 20 June), Nottingham, Theatre Royal (23 to 27 June), Milton Keynes Theatre (30 June to 4 July), Newcastle, Theatre Royal (7 to 11 July), Brighton, Theatre Royal (14 to 18 July), and Chester, Storyhouse Theatre (28 July to 1 August).

Head to www.thebattleplay.com for more.