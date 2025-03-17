Blur's Graham Coxon found Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer's Parklife cover 'flipping bizarre' Graham Coxon has offered his opinion of Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer's cover of 'Parklife'. SHARE SHARE Graham Coxon admits 'Parklife' is 'overplayed' and he was stunned by how 'bizarre' Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer's duet of the Britpop classic was

Blur's Graham Coxon found Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer's cover of 'Parklife' "flipping bizarre".

The former 'EastEnders' star, 47, joined the ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker, 50, onstage for a duet of the Britpop classic at American Express presents BST Hyde Park last July, with Danny taking on fellow actor Phil Daniels' spoken word parts.

Revealing his 'Honest playlist' in a feature for The Guardian, the band's guitarist confessed that he feels 'Parklife' is "overplayed" to death and that he found the unlikely duo's rendition rather odd.

Sharing his go-to karaoke song, he said: "Blue Eyes by Elton John. I saw a clip of Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer doing Parklife. It’s flipping bizarre, although I do like Danny Dyer. That song is overplayed now. People want to have a knees-up, like Knees Up Mother Brown or Roll Out the Barrel."

Coxon also revealed that his guilty pleasures are Barbra Streisand and ABBA.

He said: "I don’t really admit to liking Barbra Streisand, even though Evergreen is beautiful. I’ve also only recently been able to palate ABBA and got obsessed by Lay All Your Love on Me."

And he changed his mind on having Wham!'s 'I'm Your Man' played at his funeral - because he doesn't want people to throw up in disgust.

He said: "It was going to be I’m Your Man by Wham! but I don’t want people chucking at my funeral. I want them to be in emotional agony. So Inheritance by Talk Talk."