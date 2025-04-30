Avril Lavigne dropping limited edition sweatshirt in aid of rebuilding skate hub destroyed in Palisades Fire Avril Lavigne has announced a limited edition sweatshirt in aid of rebuilding a popular skate shop in Palisades. SHARE SHARE Avril Lavigne is releasing a limited edition sweatshirt in aid of rebuilding Paliskates

Avril Lavigne has dropped limited edition merchandise in aid of rebuilding a skate shop destroyed by January's Palisades Fire.

The pop punk queen - behind the noughties mega-hit 'Sk8er Boi' - learned about the owner of Paliskates, Erica Simpson's story, and how she built a community of skaters and wanted to do what she can to help the centre re-open.

Avril said: “Paliskates is more than a store—it’s a place where skaters and artists have called home for over 25 years.

“After meeting Erica [Simpson, owner and founder] and hearing her story, I knew I wanted to continue our relationship further.

“It’s going to take years to rebuild the community that was lost, but I know the community is strong and with businesses like Paliskates leading the way it will come back stronger.

“Doing this merch drop is one piece of helping them regain what the fire took away.”

Erica said: “The shop has become more than a retail space—it’s a second home for generations of skaters and surfers.

“What began as a hub for local kids has grown into a multi-generational community, with parents now bringing their own children to share in the vibe and values they grew up with. We are proud to support up-and-coming skaters, sponsor local events, and give young people a safe place to hang out and create.”

Fans can get their hands on a limited edition sweatshirt from May 6 with 100 per cent of the profits going to Paliskates.

The top is described as “more than just gear—it’s a symbol of resilience, community, and the culture that Paliskates has nurtured for over a decade."

It will be available via paliskates.net/merch.

Meanwhile, Avril has just teamed up with punk hero Billy Idol on the duet '77'.



