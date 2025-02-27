Billy Idol recruits Avril Lavigne and Joan Jett for first album in more than a decade Billy Idol is telling his life story on his upcoming album 'Dream Into It'. SHARE SHARE Billy Idol has recruited Avril Lavigne, Joan Hart and Alison Mosshart for his first album in more than a decade

Billy Idol has announced his first album in more than a decade, 'Dream Into It'.





The punk rock icon, 69, has shared the lead single, 'Still Dancing', from the upcoming autobiographical collection, which he was inspired to make after working on a documentary with filmmaker Jonas Akerlund – which is yet to be released.





He told Ultimate Classic Rock: "You couldn't help but think about your life and all of the different elements. You know, the punk rock days, coming to America, going solo, becoming a bit of a drug addict...and then getting [sober, I] stopped being a drug addict.”





He continued: "So the album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order. That's how we've even done the track listing. We didn't do it like that in the old days. You always did it [with] a hit single first and the second single second. But this [album] is telling a story, that's the story of my life."





The album features duets with modern-day pop punk superstar Avril Lavigne, as well as punk idols Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.





Idol and Jett are also teaming up for the ‘It's a Nice Day to...Tour Again’ jaunt, which runs April to September.





‘Dream Into It’ will mark the ‘White Wedding’ hitmaker’s first studio album since 2014’s ‘Kings and Queens of the Underground’.





However, he released the EPs ‘The Roadside’ and ‘The Cage’ in 2021 and 2022, respectively.





The ‘Rebel Yell’ rocker is also set to play two exclusive UK gigs, his first in three years, at London's OVO Arena Wembley on June 24 and the Forever Now Festival at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on June 22.





Meanwhile, Idol is among the stars nominated for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.









'Dream Into It' tracklisting:





1. Dream Into It





2. 77 (with Avril Lavigne)





3. Too Much Fun





4. John Wayne (with Alison Mosshart)





5. Wildside (with Joan Jett)





6. People I Love





7. Gimme the Weight





8. I'm Your Hero





9. Still Dancing