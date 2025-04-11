Lorde teases new song in cryptic TikTok, hinting at first release in four years Lorde posted a snippet of a new song to social media this week, hinting at her first new release since 2021. SHARE SHARE Lorde has shared a preview of a brand-new song in her first-ever TikTok video

Lorde has dropped a clip of a new song out of the blue.

The ‘Royals’ hitmaker — whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor — posted a snippet of an unreleased song this week, her first hint at new recordings since ‘Solar Power’ in 2021.

The 28-year-old star posted a 15-second clip of the song in a TikTok video of her walking through New York City’s Washington Square Park in her first-ever post on the social media platform.

The lyrics go: “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream / Well baby, what was that?”





Fans believe this is an indicator of the ‘Supercut’ singer’s fourth album.

Lorde is known for her mysterious social media activity.

Just before the TikTok, Lorde wiped her socials clean and changed her profile picture to one of a chrome metal water bottle. Her official website is also blank.

Her Instagram bio now reads: “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL”.

Lorde’s last release was in 2021 with her third studio album ‘Solar Power’ — a follow-up to 2013’s ‘Pure Heroine’ and 2017’s ‘Melodrama’.

She scored global recognition in 2013 with the song ‘Royals’, a single from her debut album ‘Pure Heroine’, which spent nine weeks atop the charts in the US.