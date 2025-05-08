Lorde announces 2025 Ultrasound Tour dates Lorde is set to hit the road in support of her upcoming album 'Virgin' with dates across North America, Europe and the UK. SHARE SHARE Lorde is set to embark on a lengthy tour this year in support of her comeback album 'Virgin'

Lorde has announced her 2025 'Ultrasound Tour' dates.

The New Zealand pop star will embark on a mammoth North American and European jaunt this September, which includes stops at iconic venues, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and London’s O2 Arena.

Support acts on select dates will come from Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou.

Fans can sign up for Lorde’s pre-sale here. Pre-sale begins May 14 at 10am local and general on sale begins May 16 at 10am local time.

The shows will come just two months after Lorde releases her long-awaited new album, 'Virgin', on June 27.

The follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power' "promises" to be a "bold evolution in her sound and storytelling."

Lorde recently made a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus with the nostalgic song, 'What Was That'.

The track was co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro.

The New Zealand pop star has been compared to Charli xcx before - with the pair quashing rumours of a feud by teaming up on the remix of 'Girl, so Confusing' - and there is a definite 'Brat' sound to the track.

The accompanying music video was shot on location in New York, including Washington Square Park, where Lorde surprised fans with a pop-up performance this month.

The appearance was dramatically shut down by police before it started.

Lorde announced to fans on social media that she would be hosting a meet-up at Washington Square Park on Tuesday (22.04.25) at 7pm.

However, so many fans turned up, the police told them to leave.

Lorde posted to her Instagram Story: “OMG @thepark the cops are shutting us down. I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up!!!

“But they’re telling me you gotta disperse ... I’m so sorry.”

Fortunately, Lorde managed to play 'What Was That' to the crowd through giant speakers as she danced atop a table.

Lorde recently teased "everything is about to change" as she prepares her new era.





Lorde 'Ultrasound Tour' dates 2025:

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center !*

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center !*

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena !*

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden =!

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre =!

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

Sunday, November 9, 2025 – Luxembourg – Rockhal $

Monday, November 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Zénith de Paris - La Villette %

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena =%

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro &%

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena &%

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt &%

Monday, November 24, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

Thursday, November 27, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National !

Saturday, November 29, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena !

Sunday, November 30, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622 !

Monday, December 1, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Zenith !

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium !

Friday, December 5, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle !

Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena !

Monday, December 8, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen !

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet !





Key:

= Blood Orange

! Japanese House

& Nilüfer Yana

*Chanel Beads

^Empress Of

% Jim-E Stack

$ Oklou