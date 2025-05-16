Watch: Lola Young drops provocative new song and video for One Thing Lola Young is back with another infectious earworm all about sex. SHARE SHARE Lola Young releases playful new song 'One Thing'

Lola Young has shared her explicit new song 'One Thing'.

The 24-year-old singer - who went viral in 2024 with the infectious hit 'Messy' - is back with a raunchy earworm all about sex.

She said of the song: “It’s a song that on first listen sounds like I’m talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course. However sex in itself is never about one thing.”

The David Meyers-helmed promo plays on the tongue-in-cheek nature of the lyrics, as Lola explains: “I wanted to make a song and music video.

“That is thought-provoking and highlights sex being both a fun and light thing, not always meaningful, as well as showing how gender roles can be reversed.”

The video includes "a first date, an all-girls class room, remaining undefeated in a boxing ring with ex-lovers and Lola making out with herself for good measure."

Lola recently earned three Ivor Novello Awards.

The singer is up for three gongs, including Best Album for 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway', Best Song Musically and Lyrically for viral breakout 'Messy', and the Rising Star Award.

Lola will face stiff competition for the Best Album award from Charli xcx, Ghetts, Jordan Rakei, and BERWYN.

The winners will be announced at The Ivors with Amazon Music 2025 at Grosvenor House in London on May 22.



