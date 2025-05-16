Wolf Alice replace Clairo at Primavera Sound 2025 Wolf Alice are stepping in to replace Clairo at Primavera Sound next month. SHARE SHARE Wolf Alice will now play Primavera Sound 2025

Wolf Alice have replaced Clairo after she pulled out of Primavera Sound 2025 due to “logistical issues”.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter had been due to perform at the festival in Barcelona on June 6 but was forced to axe her appearance completely.

She said in a statement on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I’m not able to make it to Primavera this year and I’m so sad about it, because Primavera is iconic and returning to the fest is something I’ve been looking forward to for ages.

“There are some logistical issues with getting my show to/from Primavera that have forced my hand here. I never want to give my fans anything but the absolute best set I can do, and that won’t be possible at this time. I’m so sorry again and I hope to be able to make it up to you sooner than later.”

A message from Primavera stated: “We are deeply saddened by this news and share the fans’ frustration. We, too, were very much looking forward to welcoming her again at Primavera Sound Barcelona.”

Now it's been revealed that the Ellie Rowsell-fronted indie band will take over Clairo's spot.

Wolf Alice just returned with their new single 'Boom Baby Bloom' from their upcoming album 'The Clearing', their first in four years.

Sabrina Carpenter, HAIM, Beach House, TV On The Radio, Wet Leg and others will still play Primavera on June 6, while Charli xcx and Chappell Roan will headline the other days.







