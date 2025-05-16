Rihanna drops first new music since 2022 Rihanna is back with the song 'Friend of Mine' from the 'Smurfs' movie. SHARE SHARE 'Friend of Mine' from the 'Smurfs' movie is out now

Rihanna has returned with her first new music since 2022.

The 'Work' hitmaker has shared 'Friend of Mine' from the new 'Smurfs' animated film - in what marks her first release since ‘Born Again’ from the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.

Rihanna will also voice Smurfette in the animated movie released in cinemas nationwide on July 18.

READ HERE to find out what other voice roles Rihanna has done previously.