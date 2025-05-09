Ciara hints Rihanna is already thinking about baby number 4 Rihanna is already thinking about having her fourth child, according to Ciara. SHARE SHARE Pregnant Rihanna is already thinking about baby number four

Ciara hinted Rihanna is already thinking about potentially having a fourth child – just hours after announcing she is pregnant with her third baby.

Singer Rihanna - who has sons RZA, two, and Riot, 21 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky - confirmed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night (05.05.25), and she bumped into the 39-year-old singer-songwriter and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 36.

Mother-of-four Ciara has told how she and Rihanna had a "straight mommy talk" conversation at the star-studded event, and the two couples discussed the possibility of she and Russell having a fifth baby, and Rihanna and A$AP having a fourth child.

