Ciara hints Rihanna is already thinking about baby number 4
Rihanna is already thinking about having her fourth child, according to Ciara.
Ciara hinted Rihanna is already thinking about potentially having a fourth child – just hours after announcing she is pregnant with her third baby.
Singer Rihanna - who has sons RZA, two, and Riot, 21 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky - confirmed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night (05.05.25), and she bumped into the 39-year-old singer-songwriter and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 36.
Mother-of-four Ciara has told how she and Rihanna had a "straight mommy talk" conversation at the star-studded event, and the two couples discussed the possibility of she and Russell having a fifth baby, and Rihanna and A$AP having a fourth child.
