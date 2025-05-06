Pop superstar Rihanna was not the only pregnant guest at the Met Gala Rihanna revealed that she and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together as she walked the 2025 Met Gala floral carpet cradling her baby bump, but the 'We Found Love' hitmaker was not the only pregnant star at the exclusive event. SHARE SHARE Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna announced to the world she is expecting her third child at the 2025 Met Gala but she was not the only pregnant star at the exclusive event.

The 37-year-old singer - who has sons, RZA, two, and 21-month-old Riot, with rapper partner A$AP Rocky - showed off her baby bump on the floral carpet at the exclusive event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York, on Monday (05.05.25).

It came after Rihanna - who donned a Marc Jacobs outfit; a grey bustier and a floor-length black skirt for the Met Gala's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - revealed in a portrait by photographer Miles Diggs that she is expecting her third child.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker was not the only pregnant star to walk the floral carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - with two more celebrities showcasing their baby bumps.

Model Karlie Kloss - who was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015 - showed off her own baby bump in a black Luar dress that featured a black accordion-pleated dress and a round, structured collar.

Karlie, 32, and her 39-year-old husband Joshua Kushner - the brother of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner - have two sons, Levi, four, and Elijah, two, and in March, they confirmed that they are expecting a third child.

Karlie revealed she was expecting Elijah at the 2023 event.

Karlie Kloss showing off her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala / Credit: FAMOUS Pictures





Karlie shared an Instagram post in March showing off her growing baby bump and captioned the post: "Three’s a party (sic)."

And Karlie - who got married to Joshua in 2018 - told Vogue in 2024 that being a mum is "the greatest experience in my life".

She admitted: "It’s the greatest experience in my life.

“I mean, maybe it’s the hormones, but it just gives me the greatest joy every single day to wake up and have these two little delicious humans whom I just love so much.”

Elsewhere, 'Sinners' film producer, Zinzi Coogler, arrived at the 2025 Met Gala with her husband Ryan Coogler in a black dress that hugged her body and made her baby bump pop.

Zinzi - who has two children with director Ryan - showed off her ever-growing baby bump at the 'Sinners' European premiere at Leicester Square, London, in April which Zinzi, 40, attended with 38-year-old Ryan, who helmed the acclaimed horror film.

Zinzi and Ryan have not made a public announcement regarding their third baby.

Zinzi Coogler at the Sinners European Premiere in London / Credit: FAMOUS Pictures





Actress Kiara Advani, 33, rocked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown with a white train attached to it.

The outfit also featured a gold breastplate that cradled Kiara's stomach and her first baby bump.

The 'Game Changer' star has been married to the 40-year-old actor Sidharth Malhotra for two years, and they announced they are expecting their first child back in February,

In a joint Instagram post that showed Kiara and Sidharth sharing a sweet embrace and holding baby socks, the pair said: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani at the 2025 Met Gala / Credit: FAMOUS Pictures



