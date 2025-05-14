Watch: Trailer for Smurfs film featuring new Rihanna music Rihanna will release the new song, 'Friend of Mine', this Friday (16.05.25). SHARE SHARE Rihanna has new music out this week from the 'Smurfs' film

Rihanna is set to return with the new song, 'Friend of Mine, from the 'Smurfs' film on Friday (16.05.25).

Rihanna will voice Smurfette in the animated movie released in cinemas nationwide on July 18.

Rihanna - who hasn't released an album since 2016's 'ANTI' - previously showed off her voice talents in 'Home' and has acted in the likes of 'Ocean's 8' and 'Battleship', and she previously admitted she's like to win an Oscar one day.

Asked if its on her list of goals, she previously said: "I'd love to get there one day. Who doesn't want to be told they are doing a great job?

"Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn't up to me.

"I don't think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar. What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that's great."