EMEREE's track Spring Cleaning born out of 'painful and life-altering' domestic violence ordeal

Rising R+B and soul star EMEREE's new track was born out of her "painful and life-altering" domestic violence experience.

The Australian artist released all the "emotional clutter" from her ordeal on the single, 'Spring Cleaning'.

EMEREE survived the brutal year, but she is still coming to terms with the experience.

'Spring Cleaning' is a "bold" and "cathartic" chapter in the music career of EMEREE - whose real name is Gabrielle Emery - which allowed her to pen a "deeply personal" account of her harrowing ordeal.





However, the song gave EMEREE - who is set to collaborate with Chic icon Nile Rogers later in 2025 - the opportunity to turn the dark time in her life into a positive by empowering people to reclaim their space and power, as well as mend themselves from past trauma through the lyrics.

Speaking about the "soulful anthem" - which blends her 90s R+B influences with her "lush" production and "unmistakable" whistle notes - EMEREE said: "After such a difficult year, I needed to make space for myself again. I wanted to free myself from the emotional clutter that had been taking up so much of my mind and energy.

"The idea of ‘spring cleaning’ emotionally and mentally resonated with me during that time.”

As a writer, EMEREE's lyrics often explore the realms of sexual identity and female empowerment with addictive honesty.

And the artist - who is one of music publication NME's top 100 artists of 2025 - has caught the world's attention as she has racked up over 50 million Spotify streams.

EMEREE - who is nominated for the Self-Producing Artist Of The Year with the Music Producer and Engineer’s Guild - is playing at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton on May 17.

The annual May four-day event gives rising musicians a platform to showcase their music.

She also forms part of the London-based Groucho Club’s Golden Slipper line-up on May 20.

The Society of the Golden Slippers is dedicated to the discovery and celebration of musical talent.

For emotional support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.