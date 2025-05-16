Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation following rape allegations Smokey Robinson is facing a criminal investigation after four former housekeepers accused him of rape and sexual assault. SHARE SHARE Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that its special victims bureau is now "actively investigating criminal allegations" against the 85-year-old music star, who is facing accusations of rape and sexual assault from four former housekeepers.

