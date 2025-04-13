Charli xcx joined by Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan as Brat hits Coachella Coachella turned neon green as Charli xcx brought 'Brat' to the world-famous US festival. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx turned Coachella 'Brat' green and brought out some very special guest collaborators

Charli xcx was joined by special guests Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan as she brought 'Brat' to Coachella on Saturday (13.04.25).





The 32-year-old pop innovator delivered her hotly-awaited first set of the world-famous US festival in Indio, California, and didn't disappoint.





The 'Von Dutch' singer was joined by Billie for the live debut of their 'Guess' remix from her 2024 hit record 'Brat', while Lorde surprise the crowd when she joined Charli for 'Girl, So Confusing' and Troye 'Talk Talk'.

CHARLI XCX & LORDE PERFORMED GIRL, SO CONFUSING AT COACHELLA OMG pic.twitter.com/AznCjdSsp5 — foreign ☆ (@clubpantheress) April 13, 2025

After performing with Lorde - who days earlier shared a preview of her first new solo song since 2021 - Charli declared: “Lorde summer 2025!”





Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet was among the famous faces spotted watching Charli in action, while models Alex Consani and Gabriette took part in the viral 'Apple' dance moment.





At the end of the set, Charli admitted she didn't want 'Brat Summer' to end, with a cryptic message displayed behind her: "Does this mean that Brat Summer is finally over????? idk? Maybe? yes cuz duh it was already over like last year. wait…was it? NO??? i don’t know who i am if it’s over??? F***KKKKKKK wait…i remembered…i’m charli. and honestly i just want moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over."





'Brat Summer' is set to continue with Charli heading to Glastonbury, LIDO Festival, and Parklife.