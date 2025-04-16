Lorde says 'everything is about to change' ahead of her new era launching soon Lorde is set to make her comeback on April 25, after cryptically teasing fans about her new era. SHARE SHARE Lorde has teased a whole new era is on the way next week

Lorde has teased "everything is about to change" as she prepares her new era.

After teasing a snippet of a new song in her first TikTok video, Lorde has changed her Spotify bio to tease new music dropping on April 25, and she has also thanked fans personally for their "patience" as they await her first new music since her 2021 LP 'Solar Power'.

In the voice note, shared directly to fans on WhatsApp, she shared: “I can feel all that I have shed to be able to be in this the way I am right now.

“I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change. These are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. “It’s so right. I’m so ready. I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. This is going to be crazy, you have no idea.”

The voice note came after Lorde joined Charl xcx onstage to perform their 'Girl, So Confusing' remix.

‘Girl, so confusing featuring lorde’ by Charli xcx hits 130 MILLION streams on Spotify.

pic.twitter.com/yzfE8hbcq9 — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) April 14, 2025

The ‘Royals’ hitmaker — whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor — recently posted a 15-second clip of a song in a TikTok video of her walking through New York City’s Washington Square Park, in what marked her first-ever post on the social media platform.

The lyrics go: “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream / Well baby, what was that?”

Lorde is known for her mysterious social media activity.

Just before the TikTok, Lorde wiped her socials clean and changed her profile picture to one of a chrome metal water bottle. Her official website is also blank.

Her Instagram bio now reads: “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL”.

Lorde’s third studio album ‘Solar Power’ was the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Pure Heroine’ and 2017’s ‘Melodrama’.















