Charli xcx and PinkPantheress could duet in the future

Charli xcx has reacted to PinkPantheress' desire to collaborate with her.

In a recent interview, PinkPantheress - whose real name is Victoria Walker - revealed she would love to work with the 'Von Dutch' hitmaker and Charli is game, too.

Discussing Charli's love for her music video for 'Tonight', PinkPantheress told PAPER magazine of a potential collaboration: “I mean, of course.

"If the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to. I will say it makes me s*** myself when I get recognition from any artists that I respect, for sure. It doesn’t matter who, genuinely, I get so excited.

“When I get recognition from other artists, especially ones that I have looked up to for a long time. Even though I’ve met her, I just love getting praise and hearing praise.”

Responding on X, Charli wrote: “Well hello."

PinkPantheress has just released her second mixtape, 'Fancy That', including the track 'Stateside', written and produced by The Dare.

The project marked the follow-up to 2021's buzzy debut release, 'To Hell with It'.

PinkPantheress teamed up with the man behind Charli xcx and Billie Eilish hit duet ‘Guess’, The Dare (Harrison Smith), plus aksel arvid (Jack Harlow) and Count Baldor on the thumping raver.

She said of the track: “So excited to share with you my favourite song off of the project, Stateside. it explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me.”



