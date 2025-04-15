Does Axl Rose really take 50 per cent of Guns N' Roses income? According to Guns N' Roses former manager, Alan Niven, Axl Rose pockets half of the band's money. SHARE SHARE

Guns N' Roses' former manager has claimed Axl Rose takes "50 per cent" of the group's income.

Alan Niven was the man in charge of the heavy metal legends from 1986 until he was fired by the frontman in 1991.

In a new interview on the 'Appetite For Distortion' podcast about the 'Welcome to the Jungle' group, Niven alleged: “It’s a control thing with Axl.

"Here’s another little snapshot that is illuminating and goes to forming a correct perception. Axl takes 50 per cent of the income of Guns N’ Roses now. 50 per cent, OK? That, to me, is anathema. He is not Guns N’ Roses.”

Niven believes Rose has to "be in control of everything all the time".

He went on: “They were five individuals. It was a chemistry. It was a moment.

“But Axl wants to be in control of everything all the time. And look what that gets you. A boring solo record and a s***** thing of punk covers. And that’s it.”

Niven recently alleged that guitarist Slash and former rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin once consumed a stash of drugs before an airport bust at Los Angeles International ahead of their tour of Japan.

The manager claimed he warned Stradlin in a recent interview with Classic Rock: “They’ve got dogs and all kinds of electronic sniffing devices. You can’t take that with you. You’ll get nailed for sure. Go flush it now. You’ll be able to score there.”

His alleged response was: “That’s a f*****’ waste of good smack”.

According to his account, Stradlin could barely stand after devouring the gear.

Niven recalled: “Slash managed to make it to his seat on the 747 on his own feet, but only just. He too employed the ethic of waste not, want not."

Slash recently admitted it's "fortunate" to still be alive after coming close to death in his 30s.

The axe-slayer suffered heart problems brought on by his heavy drinking and drug-taking over the years and confessed he's lucky to still be around and able to work as he approaches his 60th birthday in July.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I just feel lucky to be here. I got a letter the other day from my tour manager, detailing one of the times I died back in 2001.

"So I’m just really fortunate and think getting older is an accomplishment - people complaining about their age should rethink ... And so I will do this, proudly, for as long as I physically can."

Slash was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy - a form of congestive heart failure - when he was in his mid-30s but recovered after having heart implant surgery.

The rocker went on to admit he threw himself into the party lifestyle when he first shot to fame and ended up feeling even more isolated before he eventually got sober in 2006.

He told the publication: "I was just going headlong into everything. Hardcore partying. But nobody ever spoke about what happens when the tour stops, and the adrenaline ends.

"Because I didn’t have a real life before this. I was a kid, then I got into a band. So when I had a break, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to go out and be recognised. That’s not my thing - though I would have been laid more, I guess.

"But instead, I ended up doing lots of drugs - alienating drugs where you are just a loner. I did that for years and, so, finally, I got sober. And then just jumped into spending all my time doing music. It speaks to me in a positive way."







