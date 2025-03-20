Guns N' Roses member quits group after almost 20 years Guns N' Roses have announced Frank Ferrer's exit from the band. SHARE SHARE Frank Ferrer has left Guns N' Roses on good terms after a 19-year tenure

Frank Ferrer has amicably departed Guns N' Roses.





The 58-year-old drummer has parted ways with the 'Paradise City' rockers after 19 years.





In a statement posted on social media, Axl Rose and co said: "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.





"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico. (sic)"

At the time of writing, Ferrer's replacement has not been disclosed.

Ferrer replaced Bryan Mantia on the drum kit in 2006.

Previous Roses stickmen include Rob Gardner, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Josh Freese.





The shock news comes just months ahead of their world tour kicking off in May.







