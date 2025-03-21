Guns N’ Roses introduce AWOLNATION's Isaac Carpenter as new drummer Guns N’ Roses announced AWOLNATION drummer Isaac Carpenter will replace departing percussionist Frank Ferrer. SHARE SHARE AWOLNATION drummer Isaac Carpenter will replace departing percussionist Frank Ferrer

Guns N’ Roses have unveiled their new drummer.

The heavy rock legends announced on Thursday (20.03.25) that Isaac Carpenter — who is drummer for AWOLNATION — will replace longtime member Frank Ferrer.

In an Instagram post of Carpenter standing with a Guns N’ Roses drum kit, the band wrote: “Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses.”

The 42-year-old musician will accompany the ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ rockers as they embark on their 34-date world tour this summer.

The news of Carpenter’s entry to the band comes just one day after the departure of Ferrer, who manned GNR’s drums for 19 years.

Ferrer first joined the ‘November Rain’ band during a show in June 2006, replacing Bryan Mantia, and has toured with them since. Ferrer’s last show was on November, 2003.

Guns N’ Roses posted a heartfelt farewell to Ferrer and insisted his exit was “amicable”.

The announcement read: “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

The band’s lineup now consists of frontman Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese, and Carpenter.

The percussionist has been a member of AWOLNATION since 2014. He has previously worked with McKagan’s band called Loaded, Adam Lambert, and Gosling, previously known as Loudermilk, which Carpenter co-founded in 1995

The decision has received some backlash from fans, who were hoping to see the return of former Guns N' Roses drummers Matt Sorum or Steve Adler.

Guns N’ Roses 2025 world tour begins on May 23 in Saudi Arabia. The group will head to London’s Wembley Stadium on June 26, their first headline gig there since 1992, and Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 23.

The band will also play at Black Sabbath’s final gig, a charity concert called ‘Back To The Beginning’, on July 5, in Birmingham.