Doja Cat among stars set to play the first FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

Doja Cat, J Balvin and Tems will play their first-ever Halftime Show at the FIFA Club World Cup Final in July.

For the first time in its history, the big game will have a Halftime Show like the Super Bowl when the final heads to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 13.





J Balvin in a statement: “From Medellín to MetLife — I’m honoured to headline the first-ever halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final. It’s a historic moment, for me, for Latin culture and for every kid who dreams big.”

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment,” said Tems, “to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait … see you at the Club World Cup final.”

The musical lineup - curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin - comes two months after the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund was unveiled at the Global Citizen NOW Summit by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans.

They aim to raise $100 million to provide children with access to quality education and football, with a dollar from every ticket sold for this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup matches in America set to be donated to the cause.





Evans commented: “To end extreme poverty we need to ensure every child gets access to a quality education.

"That’s why, together with our partners at FIFA, we’re calling on football fans everywhere to take action. The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund brings together the global energy of football and music to raise $100 million — and give children around the world a real chance at a better future. As the Club World Cup kicks off, we’re asking fans to step up, get involved, and be part of the movement driving real change.”

The FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the US from June 14 through to July 13.



