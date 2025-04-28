Neil Young takes aim at Elon Musk on new song Neil Young debuted a new song over the weekend that takes aim at Elon Musk and Tesla. SHARE SHARE Neil Young has taken aim at Elon Musk and Tesla on a new song

The 'Heart of Gold' hitmaker played the Light Up The Blues to Benefit Autism charity show at the Greek Theater on Saturday (26.04.25).

He kicked off the set with a new song, which appears to be called ‘Let’s Roll Again’, and didn't mince his words when hitting out at the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX owner.

He sang: “Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars."

Young, who plays the harmonica on the track, also laments: “If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom."

The music legend - who will headline Glastonbury with The Chrome Hearts in June - also dusted off a song he last performed in 1989 called ‘Ordinary People’.

There was also a surprise appearance from Young's Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmate Stephen Stills.

The pair played 1978’s ‘Human Highway' and ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’.

Stills also did his own set and brought his former bandmate onstage to perform Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’, which they both featured on.

Meanwhile, Canadian-US citizen Young recently admitted he's worried President Donald Trump will stop him entering the US as he's been so critical of the controversial world leader.

In a recent blog post on his website, he penned: “If you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA. If you are Canadian, if you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together.”

Young became a dual citizen in 2020.

That year he also sued Trump for using his song 'Rockin' in the Free World' during his campaign rallies.

Musk was made the head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).