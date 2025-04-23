Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department on course to make return to No.1 in UK Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' looks set to rise to the top of the Official UK Album Chart again. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has a chance to climb the charts again with The Tortured Poets Department

The Grammy winner's 2024 LP has seen an influx in sales following the release of a signed CD of the record to mark its first anniversary on April 19.

The album has earned a whopping 18,422 sales so far, with physical sales accounting for 16,584 units. Streaming wise, it has gained 1,818 sales, proving that physical formats are still king.

'The Tortured Poets Department' spent 10 weeks at number one.

It's currently sat at 24 sandwiched between Eminem's 'Curtain Call: The Hits' album (23) and Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' (25).

Eminem's 2005 compilation recently achieved the feat of being one of just a few LPs to have spent a decade (520 weeks) in the UK's Official Albums Streaming Chart.

The rapper joined Oasis singles collection 'Time Flies... 1994–2009' and the band's second studio album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?', 'Adele's '21', Bob Marley and the Wailers' 'Legend' and 'Back to Black' by Amy Winehouse in reaching the impressive chart milestone.

What's more, indie legends Arctic Monkeys made the cut twice with 'AM' and 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not'.



