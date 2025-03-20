Eminem’s former employee faces 15 years in prison for leaking and selling rapper’s music A former employee of Eminem was criminally charged with leaking and selling more than 25 of the rapper's unreleased songs. SHARE SHARE A former employee of Eminem was criminally charged Wednesday with leaking and selling more than 25 of the rapper's unreleased songs.

Joseph Strange — who worked for 15-time Grammy-winner Eminem from 2007 to 2021 — was criminally charged Wednesday (19.03.25) with selling more than 25 unreleased songs by the ‘Real Slim Shady’ rapper and now faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A complaint to the FBI charges Strange with criminal copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods related to leaking and selling the music of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Employees of Eminem’s Ferndale, Michigan, music studio contacted the FBI on 16 January to report some of the ‘My Name Is’ rapper’s unreleased music had leaked on the internet. The employees identified an image of a list of more than 25 of Mathers’ unreleased songs up for sale as one taken directly from the studio.

The FBI tracked the leak to Strange, a former sound engineer at the Ferndale studio, and searched his residence on 28 January.

In a statement to Variety, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy said: “The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem’s artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work.”

The FBI identified multiple individuals who purchased the unreleased songs, one of whom reportedly paid $50,000 for the tracks.

Conviction on the copyright charge would cost Strange up to five years in prison and $250,000. If convicted on the interstate transportation of stolen goods charge, Strange would face up to 10 years of prison.

Acting US Attorney Julie Beck said: “Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others.”

Eminem released his 12th studio album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’, in 2024. He earned his first Billboard No. 1 with his iconic 2002 single ‘Lose Yourself’.

Dennehy continued: “We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem’s art and will stop at nothing to do so.”

The case continues to be investigated by FBI special agents in Oakland County, Michigan.



