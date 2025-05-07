Smokey Robinson accused of sexual misconduct by four ex-employees Smokey Robinson accused of sexual misconduct by four ex-employees SHARE SHARE Smokey Robinson accused of sexual misconduct

Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by four former employees, who are seeking at least $50,000,000 in damages.

The 85-year-old Motown star is the subject of a complaint filed in Los Angeles Suerior Court on Tuesday (06.05.25), in which he was accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment by four women who worked for him.

