Smokey Robinson accused of sexual misconduct by four ex-employees

By Jordan Rogers

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 2:00 PM

Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by four former employees, who are seeking at least $50,000,000 in damages.

The 85-year-old Motown star is the subject of a complaint filed in Los Angeles Suerior Court on Tuesday (06.05.25), in which he was accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment by four women who worked for him.

The full story can be found here, and we will report on this as the story continues to develop.

