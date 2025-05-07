Tanita Tikaram announces sequel album to iconic Ancient Art debut Singer Tanita Tikaram has unveiled the first song from her upcoming sequel to 1988 debut 'Ancient Art'. SHARE SHARE Tanita Tikaram is releasing her 10th album later this year

Tanita Tikaram has announced a sequel to her debut album 'Ancient Art' almost four decades later.

The 55-year-old pop/folk singer-songwriter - whose debut album was released 37 years ago - will drop new collection 'LIAR (Love Isn't A Right)' on October 10 via Cooking Vinyl.

The record - which will be Tanita's first in over a decade and her 10th overall - will be a follow-up to the original classic.

She said in a statement: "You never set out to make a sequel album but this just felt right.

"I see myself both now and then, frustrated, alienated and in part fearful of the future, they just manifested in different ways.”

The original 1988 album followed the story of an uncertain 18-year-old brown gay woman in middle England, who feels like a stranger in her own home.

Almost 40 years later, the new record will explore the same woman's life as she is "now feeling like a stranger in her own country as politics and society become more divisive".

'This Perfect Friend' - the first single to be taken from the album - explores themes of urban loneliness and the fragmentation of society and self.

Tanita added: "How can you tell if someone can be trusted? When the parameters and idea of what’s right or wrong are constantly being moved?

"Can you really trust yourself or the world around you?"

The collection was recorded at Gorbals studio in Glasgow and produced by Frightened Rabbit musician Andy Monaghan.

It even features a 21st century chamber band which includes The Charlatans and Dexys Midnight Runners' Helena O'Hara on violin.

Marc Pell (drums), Zosia Jagodzinska (cello), Lewis McLaughlin (guitar) Chris Roberts (guitar) and Partek Glowacki (accordion) round off the rest of the lineup.

Tanita Tikaram’s tenth album ‘LIAR (Love Isn’t A Right)' is released on 10 October 2025.

Tanita Tikaram - 'LIAR (Love Isn't A Right)' tracklist

1. 'Turn The Lights Down Low'

2. 'Fais Moi La Solitude'

3. 'This Perfect Friend'

4. 'I See A Morning'

5. 'Fear And Chills'

6. 'Love Isn’t A Right'

7. 'Lover Don’t Come Around'

8. 'Sweet Feather and The Storm'

9. 'Wild Is The Wind'

10. 'Sailboats'