Austin City Limits announces Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes and more Austin City Limits announces Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes and more SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter announced for Austin City Limits

Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechii will headline this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker and the 'Last Nite' group lead the line-up for the annual two-weekend event - which will take place on October 3-5 and 10-12 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas - along with fellow headliners Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechii.

Our full video report and article covers the full line-up and Sabrina's comments on what to expect, you can read it here.