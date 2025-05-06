The Dammed guitarist Brian James' final resting place revealed The Dammed guitarist Brian James' widow Minna has revealed her husband was buried at sea off the coast of Newhaven in East Sussex, England, on April 28. SHARE SHARE The late Brian James, former guitarist with The Damned

The Damned guitarist Brian James was buried at sea, his widow has revealed.

The punk rocker died on March 6, 2025, at the age of 70, and Brian's family, which included wife Minna, son Charlie and daughter-in-law Alicia, and his closest friends were present as he was laid to rest off the coast off Newhaven, East Sussex, England on April 28.

After the attendees went out to sea in a boat for "around three hours" from Eastbourne, they attended an intimate memorial service at a church near Brian and Minna's home in Brighton.

Minna had been in a relationship with Brian since she was 18.

To find out more about Brian's burial at sea click here



