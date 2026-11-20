K-pop Jisoo unveils Sun Showers for The Angry Birds Movie 3 as solo album anticipation builds BLACKPINK star Jisoo has released the feel-good new single Sun Showers for The Angry Birds Movie 3 SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jisoo has given fans another taste of her solo music with the release of Sun Showers, a new track recorded for The Angry Birds Movie 3.

The BLACKPINK star unveiled the song as excitement continues to build around her long-awaited debut solo album, which she has been teasing throughout 2026.

While details of the LP remain scarce, Jisoo has spent recent months dropping standalone releases including Addicted and Click, while hinting that her first full-length project will showcase a broader side of her music.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is due to open in cinemas on December 23. Jisoo also co-wrote the track and added a personal touch to its accompanying music video.





The visual features characters from the animated film as well as Shumon, a dustball-inspired character Jisoo created when she was a schoolgirl.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jisoo said: "I'm so happy to be part of The Angry Birds Movie 3. I've always loved how the films bring together such colourful characters, humour and heart."

She explained that she wanted the song to reflect the spirit of the movie, adding: "With Sun Showers, I wanted to capture the movie's playful and bright energy through a fun, feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along. I really hope everyone will enjoy hearing it when they see the film over the holidays."

The soundtrack release comes during a busy period for the singer, who has repeatedly suggested her upcoming album will reveal new aspects of her artistry.

Earlier this year, Jisoo said she was working on presenting a wider variety of music, before later explaining that she hoped to explore her "true colours" through future releases.

Although an official launch date for the album has yet to be confirmed, speculation has intensified following the announcement that Jisoo will perform at Coachella in 2027.