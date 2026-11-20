Pop TikTok users spark viral craze around GTA VI soundtrack track Suzuki Fuerza Regida's Suzuki has become a social media phenomenon for Grand Theft Auto VI, generating more than 3.5 million TikTok creations and prompting the platform to launch a dedicated fan hub. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Fuerza Regida have landed an unlikely viral hit thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI, with soundtrack track Suzuki racking up more than 3.5 million TikTok creations.

The song has become one of the most widely shared pieces of music linked to the blockbuster video game, with users adopting it for dance clips, gameplay videos and comedy posts.

Its popularity has prompted TikTok to create a dedicated in-app hub centred on Suzuki, allowing users to browse related content and save the track to streaming services.

Clive Rozario, TikTok's Global Music Programs Lead, said: "TikTok is a place where music and gaming culture collide, and the reaction to Suzuki is a brilliant example of that.

"Fans around the world aren't just listening to the track, they're creating their own moments around it as anticipation builds for one of the biggest gaming launches of all time. Our dedicated In-App Hub makes it even easier for fans to discover the song, join the trend and take the music they love beyond TikTok."

The success of Suzuki adds another chapter to the long-standing connection between the Grand Theft Auto franchise and music. Songs featured in previous entries have often enjoyed renewed attention after appearing in the games, but Suzuki has built a substantial audience through social media alongside its inclusion in GTA VI.

With millions of videos already created using the track, it has emerged as one of the soundtrack's standout success stories and introduced Fuerza Regida's music to a wider gaming audience.

Suzuki is one of 34 original songs featured on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which also includes Dua Lipa's Go Easy, Lana Del Rey's Crazy for You, Travis Scott's Rhyno, Cardi B's Don't Chart, Tove Lo's Blood in Your Eyes, Morgan Wallen's Last Thing You Need and Keith Richards' Bright Lights, Big City.



