Pop Billie Eilish lands Roskilde Festival headline slot after Glastonbury announcement Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headliner for Roskilde Festival 2027, just a day after securing a top-billing spot at Glastonbury. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish has added another major European festival appearance to her 2027 schedule after being announced as a headliner for Roskilde Festival.

The 24-year-old superstar will take to the Danish festival's Orange Stage on June 30, with organisers revealing that the performance will be her only Scandinavian concert of 2027 and one of just a few appearances she will make in Europe.

The booking comes less than 24 hours after Eilish was unveiled as one of the headliners for Glastonbury 2027 alongside Harry Styles and Sam Fender, further cementing her position as one of the biggest live attractions in music.

The pop superstar has built her career around an experimental approach to music and a distinctive artistic identity. Her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, propelled her to international stardom, while follow-up records Happier Than Ever and HIT ME HARD AND SOFT confirmed her status as one of the biggest artists of her generation.

Her most recent album produced some of the biggest songs of her career, including BIRDS OF A FEATHER and WILDFLOWER. The latter won Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Eilish has also used her platform to speak out on environmental and social issues, while Roskilde has long placed an emphasis on social responsibility alongside its music programme.

Roskilde's Head of Music, Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, said Billie was a perfect fit for the festival because of her distinctive artistic approach and values.

Festival organisers described her as one of the world's biggest pop stars and highlighted her "unique, experimental and curious approach to music".

Eilish already has a strong history with major European festivals. In 2022, she became the youngest solo artist to headline Glastonbury, taking to the Pyramid Stage at the age of 20.

Now, five years later, she is set to return to Worthy Farm for her second headline performance while also making Roskilde one of the centrepieces of her European festival run.

Roskilde Festival will take place fromJune 26 to July 3.

With two of Europe's biggest festivals already secured, 2027 is shaping up to be another huge year for the singer as she prepares to return to some of the continent's biggest stages.



