K-pop ENHYPEN to team up with Dune: Part Three for special MAMA Awards performance ENHYPEN will team up with forthcoming sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Three for a special performance at this year's MAMA Awards as they prepare to release new music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

ENHYPEN are set to bring K-pop and Hollywood together with a special collaboration inspired by Dune: Part Three at the 2026 MAMA Awards.

The six-member boy band will headline this year's Cinematic Stage during the first night of the ceremony at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20.

The showcase combines film elements with live K-pop performances, with ENHYPEN set to bring their own distinctive musical world together with the universe of Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi epic.

A special congratulatory video featuring members of the Dune: Part Three cast will also be shown alongside the performance. The collaboration marks the first time MAMA's cinematic stage has teamed up with an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster.

The high-profile appearance comes as ENHYPEN prepare to release The Sin: Parallel World, their third release of 2026 and the final chapter of The Sin series.

The spinoff single will be released digitally on November 20, the same day as the group's MAMA performance, while the physical album will follow on November 23.

The release completes the trilogy that began with The Sin: Vanish in January and continued with The Sin: Bliss in August. The latter became ENHYPEN's first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

MAMA's cinematic stage has previously brought music and screen franchises together. At last year's ceremony, BABYMONSTER members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora teamed up with Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, taking on the roles of fictional girl group HUNTR/X for a performance of Golden.

The ENHYPEN collaboration comes shortly before the release of Dune: Part Three, the third instalment of Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's science-fiction saga.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, who has inherited absolute power and become a tyrannical ruler, while Zendaya reprises her role as Chani. The pair find themselves on opposing sides as a major conflict approaches.

ENHYPEN are among the artists performing on the opening night of the two-day MAMA Awards, alongside NCT Wish, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, ALLDAY PROJECT, RESCENE and TREASURE.

The second night will feature BIGBANG, LE SSERAFIM, WOODZ, IVE, TWICE's Nayeon and CORTIS, with actor Park Bo-gum hosting both evenings.







