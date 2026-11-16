Pop Steps announce biggest-ever arena tour and Amazon documentary for 30th anniversary Steps will celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2027 with a major UK and Ireland arena tour, an official Amazon documentary and a series of special television performances. SHARE SHARE Credit: Olivia Richardson

Steps have announced their biggest-ever tour to celebrate 30 years together, with B*Witched and A1 joining the pop group as special guests for a 12-date UK and Ireland arena run in 2027.

Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian "H" Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee will kick off their Steps 30 Live tour in Belfast on November 4, before visiting Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Cardiff, among other cities.

The shows will mark the five-piece's first tour since 2021, with the group promising their most ambitious live production to date and a setlist packed with hits from their three-decade career.

Claire said: "We've been planning this tour to celebrate our 30th anniversary since we last went on the road in 2021, and it's going to be our biggest and best yet. You can expect ALL the hits and the five of us pulling out all the stops to give you the biggest pop show of our career."

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday (20.11.26) via www.stepsofficial.co.uk. A pre-sale will take place Wednesday (18.11.26) at the same time.

Formed in 1997, Steps became one of Britain's biggest pop acts with a string of chart successes, including 5, 6, 7, 8, One For Sorrow, Heartbeat, Tragedy and Deeper Shade Of Blue.

Their distinctive dance routines and upbeat pop sound helped establish a devoted following, with the group continuing to attract audiences following their reunion.

Alongside the anniversary tour, Steps have confirmed that cameras will follow them behind the scenes for an official documentary.





The project will chronicle preparations for their upcoming concerts and is scheduled to premiere on Amazon's Prime Video after the tour concludes.

The documentary will be available in more than 240 countries and territories, giving international fans an insight into the band's anniversary celebrations.

H admitted the scale of the project had taken him by surprise.

He said: "Not only are we going on our biggest tour EVER, we're following in the footsteps of Queen Céline Dion with our very own official Steps documentary with Amazon, which is going to be seen in over 240 countries and territories around the world. How mad is that?! I honestly can't believe it!"

The anniversary celebrations will also extend to television, with Steps set to headline a BBC One New Year's Eve special alongside fellow pop group Blue.

The programme will be hosted by Rylan Clark and Michelle Visage, bringing the two acts together for a musical celebration to welcome 2027.

Faye said: "As if celebrating 30 years of Steps with a huge tour wasn't exciting enough, we're also going to be seeing in the New Year with our very own BBC One special alongside Blue, with our gorgeous friends Rylan and Michelle Visage hosting!

"It's going to be the most fabulous, glittery party and the perfect way to kick off our anniversary celebrations!"

Before the end of 2026, Steps will also perform at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The group are preparing a special medley of their biggest hits for the occasion.

Lisa said: "As a taster of next year's 30th anniversary tour, we're so excited to be performing at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, in front of the King and Queen!

"We're putting together a really special megamix of our biggest hits, and it's such an honour to be part of such an iconic show."

She added: "We hope we can convince King Charles to join us for some Tragedy moves like he did at Party In The Park nearly 30 years ago! An iconic moment caught on camera and one of my most favourite ever Steps memories."

Meanwhile, Lee is looking forward to introducing the group's music to a new generation of concertgoers.

He said: "We've had some incredible moments over the last 30 years, but I genuinely think the best is still to come.

"The production we're planning for this tour is on another level, and after all these years, we still get such a buzz from performing together. I can't wait to get back out there and see everyone - especially as so many of you have kids of your own who make up a new generation of Steps fans!"

Steps 30 Live 2027 tour dates:

November 4, 2027 - Belfast, The O2

November 5, 2027 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 7, 2027 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November 8, 2027 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

November 10, 2027 - Manchester, AO Arena

November 13, 2027 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 16, 2027 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

November 19, 2027 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 20, 2027 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 23, 2027 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

November 26, 2027 - London, The O2

November 28, 2027 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena