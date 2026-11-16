Latin Karol G forced to delay Mexico City concert over health concerns Karol G postponed a scheduled Mexico City show after health issues prevented the Colombian superstar from taking to the stage. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Karol G's Mexico City run hit an unexpected setback after health concerns prompted organisers to postpone her latest scheduled performance.

The Colombian singer had already completed two concerts at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros as part of her Viajando por el Mundo, Tropitour tour before her third show, scheduled for Sunday (15.11.26), was postponed.

Promoters Ocesa and Ensō announced that the concert would no longer go ahead as planned and confirmed it had been rescheduled for Tuesday (17.11.26) at the same venue.

In a statement shared on social media, the organisers said: "This decision has been made prioritising her health and wellbeing.

"After two nights full of music and special moments in Mexico City, we deeply regret not being able to share tonight with all the fans who were looking forward to joining her."

No further details about the health issue affecting the 35-year-old singer were disclosed.

Fans who cannot attend the rearranged date can request a refund through Ticketmaster, while tickets already purchased remain valid for the new show.

The organisers added: "Karol G sincerely thanks everyone for the love and energy they have given her these past days and appreciates their understanding at this time."

The postponement came after Karol G performed on Friday (13.11.26) and Saturday (14.11.26) at the Mexico City venue, with the November 15 concert originally set to be the final date of her three-show run in the capital.

The singer is currently scheduled to continue the tour later this month, with a performance in San José, Costa Rica, on November 27.