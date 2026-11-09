Pop Bob Geldof and Madness joined by Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand for Ukraine fundraiser Bob Geldof, Madness, The Doobie Brothers and dozens more artists will unite in Manchester next year for a major fundraiser supporting people affected by the war in Ukraine, with Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand among the stars appearing via video. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Sir Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand are among the famous faces set to support a major Ukraine benefit concert in Manchester next year.

The music legends will contribute special video appearances to Songs of Freedom, a fundraising event taking place at Co-op Live on February 3, aimed at raising money and awareness for Ukrainian children and women impacted by the ongoing conflict.

They will also be joined remotely by Sean Penn, Huey Lewis and The News and Flyte, while a packed line-up of artists will perform live on the night.

Bob Geldof, Madness, The Doobie Brothers, Chrissie Hynde, Peter Hook and The Light, The Lathums, Nick Lowe, Inspiral Carpets, Midge Ure and Alabama 3 are among the acts already confirmed. The bill also includes Brooke Combe, Chris Difford, Ron Sexsmith, Graham Parker, The Blockheads, Within Temptation, Davina Michelle and Songs for Ukraine Choir, with organisers promising that more names are still to be announced.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit humanitarian organisations UNITED24, Voices of Children, the Sviatoslav Vakarchuk Charitable Foundation's People of the Future initiative and the Masha Foundation. The charities provide support including trauma care, education, healthcare services and music programmes.

Veteran promoter Harvey Goldsmith said the concert aims to shine a spotlight on the suffering caused by the war.

He said: “I am really pleased to have the opportunity to play my part in helping the Children and Communities in Ukraine. This war has gone on far too long and more and more children are suffering as a result.

“The concert at Co-op in Manchester will highlight their plight. We must stand together and play a role in pressuring the need to stop this war.”

The project grew out of efforts by Cumbrian indie band Hardwicke Circus, whose members travelled to Ukraine after the full-scale invasion. Alongside manager Dave Robinson and supporters Johnny Foster, Tom Foster and Ben Wilde, the group performed a series of shows for local communities and delivered emergency evacuation vehicles during visits in 2025.

Frontman Johnny Foster said: “We wanted to bring some light relief to people who have been through so much. We are proud to see this simple idea grow into an international night of solidarity.”

Robinson, the Stiff Records co-founder who manages the band, added: “We knew we weren’t going to end the war. But seeing people smile and sing along, the tension draining from their faces, that made it worthwhile.”

Ahead of the concert, organisers are also releasing a new recording of the Ukrainian song Shchedryk (Carol of the Bells) featuring the Songs for Ukraine Choir, Royal Opera Chorus and London Metropolitan Orchestra. Backers hope a nationwide campaign can send the charity single to the top of the UK charts, with all profits going towards the humanitarian appeal.

Tickets go on general sale on November 16, HERE, with venue pre-sales beginning four days earlier.