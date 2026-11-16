Rock Foo Fighters add Wembley double-header to huge 2027 UK and European tour Foo Fighters have announced a major new run of UK and European dates for 2027, including two nights at Wembley Stadium and a star-studded line-up of special guests. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Foo Fighters are heading back to Wembley Stadium as part of a newly expanded UK and European tour for 2027.

Dave Grohl and co have unveiled a string of stadium and arena dates stretching from Iceland to Ireland, with the run culminating at Dublin's Croke Park on September 18.

Among the biggest shows on the schedule are two nights at Wembley Stadium on September 9 and September 11, marking the band's return to the iconic London venue.

The announcement follows a busy period for the rock veterans, who recently wrapped up the North American leg of their Take Cover tour before taking the trek to Australia and New Zealand.

A rotating line-up of support acts has also been confirmed, including The Hives, St. Vincent, Garbage, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Slowdive, Yard Act and Nothing But Thieves. With more information on supports to follow.

The newly announced UK and Ireland dates will also take in Darlington, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Foo Fighters - completed by Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin - will make further tour announcements, including additional North American dates, in the coming months.

Tickets for the UK shows go on general sale on November 20 at 10am GMT via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The My Hero band's Wembley dates form part of a wider European run beginning in Reykjavik on June 9, with stops in cities including Helsinki, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Florence, Athens and Sofia before arriving in the UK in September.





Foo Fighters' 2027 Take Cover tour dates:

June 9 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Nýja-Laugardalshöll (with The Hives) June 12 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium (with The Hives) June 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valbyparken (with The Hives) June 17 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (with The Hives) June 19 - Werchter, Belgium - Werchter Parklife (with Iggy Pop, The Hives, Violet Grohl, Florence Road and Alice Mae) June 22 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf (with Nothing But Thieves) June 25 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks (with Queens of the Stone Age and Fat Dog) June 27 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival (with Slowdive and Florence Road) June 30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Vasil Levski Stadium (with Slowdive and Reclus.É) July 2027 July 2 - Athens, Greece - Ejekt Festival (with Architects and Frenzee) September 2027 September 9 - London, England - Wembley Stadium (with Garbage and Reclus.É) September 11 - London, England - Wembley Stadium (with St. Vincent and Florence Road) September 14 - Darlington, England - The Darlington Arena (with St. Vincent and Yard Act) September 16 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (with Garbage and The Vaselines) September 18 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park (with Garbage and Florence Road)



