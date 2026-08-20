Rock Foo Fighters to open for AC/DC for 'one night only' as Pretty Reckless pull out Foo Fighters will support AC/DC for one night only in St. Louis next month. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Foo Fighters have replaced The Pretty Reckless as the support act at AC/DC's St. Louis show on September 8.

The Monkey Wrench rockers will get the crowd amped up when The Power Up Tour comes to The Dome at America’s Center next month.

AC/DC announced on social media: “Foo Fighters are taking a special one-off detour from their ‘Take Cover’ global stadium tour to fill in for their friends The Pretty Reckless as special guests of AC/DC for one night only in St. Louis.

“The performance brings two generations of rocks’ biggest live acts together for a one-night-only event, with the Foo Fighters opening for the band’s St. Louis tour stop.”





It's a dream come true for frontman Dave Grohl, who has penned an essay on Foos' Instagram about his goal as a musician always being to be as close as possible to the "awe inspiring fury of AC/DC" each time he steps foot onstage.

He wrote: "I remember it like it was yesterday….

"It was AC/DC’s 1980 concert film “ Let There Be Rock” that truly introduced me to the raw, primal power of rock and roll performance for the first time. Sure, I had Beatles records, I had Kiss posters, I had an old, broken acoustic guitar with a few strings that I would pretend to play in front of the hallway closet mirror when no one was home, but it wasn’t until that fateful night at the tender age of eleven years old that my best friend, Larry Hinkle and I went downtown to the Uptown theater in Washington D.C. and actually witnessed it on full display.

"Watching from the edge of my seat the entire time, it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. How could five human beings conjure and possess such intensity onstage with just their instruments, and do so with such swagger, such groove….and such danger? My mind was blown. Melted. Changed forever. And my heart felt like it might explode with passion and inspiration.

"From that night on, the bar was set exceptionally high. If you were a drummer and you didn’t have to change your snare drum between songs from pummeling it to splinters, you weren’t hitting it hard enough. If you were a guitarist and you didn’t need oxygen on the side of the stage between solos, you weren’t playing hard enough. If you were a frontman in a band and you weren’t drenched in sweat by the end of the show, you weren’t giving the audience what they deserve (All of these moments can be witnessed in this legendary film)

"It’s safe to say that If it weren’t for this movie, this band, and their decades of timeless anthems, I surely would have approached my life in music from a different perspective. So, if you have ever seen me beat the living s*** out of a drum set, or run from side to side of a stage drenched in sweat after hours of hammering my guitar to pieces, you’ll now understand why. All I have ever wanted was to someday live up to the awe inspiring fury of AC/DC, live onstage (an impossible task, by the way)..."

Foo Fighters actually performed Back In Black with frontman Brian Johnson at a COVID-19 vaccinations charity gig back in 2021.

The band will then resume their Take Cover tour in Fargo, North Dakota on September 12.



