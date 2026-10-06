Rock Marc Almond and Chris Braide to perform Marc Bolan and T. Rex songs at Cadogan Hall in 2027 Marc Almond and Chris Braide are performing Marc Bolan and T. Rex at London’s Cadogan Hall on April 9, 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Soft Cell legend Marc Almond and songwriter and producer to the stars Chris Braide will stage a special concert at London’s Cadogan Hall on April 9, 2027, performing a complete set of Marc Bolan and T. Rex songs to mark 50 years since Bolan’s death.

The Marc Sings Marc show will present material from an unreleased studio album the pair recorded together, with Almond on vocals and Braide on piano.

The two musicians previously collaborated on a project reworking Bolan’s catalogue into piano‑led torch songs, selecting tracks from deeper in the archive and reshaping them to highlight Bolan’s songwriting. The album features Almond duetting with Bolan using archive samples, but copyright issues have prevented its release.

The Cadogan Hall date will debut the album live in full, alongside additional Bolan and T. Rex favourites chosen for the occasion. Almond and Braide will close the evening with a short selection of songs from their own catalogues.

Tickets for the April 9 show go on sale at 9.30am on Friday (09.10.26) and will be available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

As well as working with Almomd, Braide is a frequent collaborator of Sia, and is impressive credits include Lana Del Rey, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, David Guetta, Halsey, and Beyoncé.