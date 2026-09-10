Pop Harry Styles unveils 2027 Together, Together tour dates with Kylie Minogue and Tears For Fears among major support acts Harry Styles will bring the Together, Together tour to 12 cities in 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Harry Styles has announced a major expansion of his wildly successful Together, Together tour, confirming 25 new stadium dates across North America, Europe and the UK for 2027.

The new run follows the huge success of the 2026 leg and marks Styles’ first time taking the tour into stadiums in the United States and Canada.

The 2027 shows begin on April 2 with back‑to‑back nights at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, before moving through Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago. Styles will then head to Europe for dates in Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Dublin, closing the tour with three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in late August.

Each city will feature a different special guest, with Styles assembling one of his most eclectic line‑ups yet. Kylie Minogue, Tears For Fears, Tinashe, Caroline Polachek, Feist, LCD Soundsystem, Lainey Wilson, Baby Rose, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters, Getdown Services, and CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso will join him on select dates throughout the run.

The Together, Together tour - in support of his latest solo album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. originally launched in May 2026 with 67 shows across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. Styles is currently midway through a record‑breaking 30‑night residency at Madison Square Garden - his only US shows of 2026 - before heading to Australia in December.

Styles will continue his long‑standing partnership with Choose Love, the humanitarian organisation he has supported for a decade. The collaboration has helped provide food, shelter and education to communities around the world, and will remain a core part of the tour’s charitable work in 2027.

In London, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to LIVE Trust, supporting grassroots music across the UK. In the United States, Styles will again partner with HeadCount, allowing eligible fans to register to vote at pop‑up activations at each US date.

The tour will also continue working with Green Nation, Live Nation’s global sustainability initiative, with efforts focused on reducing single‑use materials, encouraging lower‑impact travel options and expanding plant‑based food choices. Production‑related emissions will be reduced where possible through the use of HVO fuel for generators and tour trucks.

Ticket information and presale details vary by market and are available at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

The day before the new tour dates were unveiled, Styles told fans he’s not entirely sure “what’s next” for him after the run is over.

In a heartfelt message to his mailing list, Harry reflected on the scale of the tour so far, saying: “When we decided to do the 2026 tour, I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined. I love playing music, I love being with all of you… That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first, I found daunting.”

He admitted the future beyond the tour is still a mystery, adding: “Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out.”

The 32-year-old pop star went on to thank his fans for their support and promised more nights of dancing ahead, writing: “I can’t wait for us to keep dancing with all our friends… Thank you for coming out to see us, and for all the love and support you’ve given me over the years.”

Harry Styles: Together, Together 2027 tour dates

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (with Tinashe)

April 3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (with Tinashe)

April 9 – Dallas, TX – AT+T Stadium (with CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso)

April 10 – Dallas, TX – AT+T Stadium (with CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso)

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (with Kylie Minogue)

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (with Kylie Minogue)

May 7 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (with Lainey Wilson)

May 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (with Lainey Wilson)

May 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (with Q Marsden)

May 22 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes‑Benz Stadium (with Q Marsden)

May 28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with The Womack Sisters)

May 29 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with The Womack Sisters)

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Flughafen Tempelhof (with Getdown Services)

July 3 – Berlin, DE – Flughafen Tempelhof (with Getdown Services)

July 16 – Paris, FR – Plenitude Arena (with Caroline Polachek)

July 17 – Paris, FR – Plenitude Arena (with Caroline Polachek)

July 30 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano (with Feist)

July 31 – Madrid, ES – Riyadh Air Metropolitano (with Feist)

August 7 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo (with LCD Soundsystem)

August 8 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo (with LCD Soundsystem)

August 18 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (with Baby Rose)

August 20 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (with Baby Rose)

August 25 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Tears For Fears)

August 27 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Tears For Fears)

August 28 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Tears For Fears)