Pop Pitbull recruits Bon Jovi and KISS for bonkers new album PITCOIN Pitbull’s new 24‑track album PITCOIN arrives October 9 and features major names including Bon Jovi, KISS, Akon, Lil Jon and Enrique Iglesias. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Pitbull is going all‑in on star power for his new album PITCOIN, pulling in rock legends, pop heavyweights and long‑time collaborators for a 24‑track release landing October 9.

The Fireball hitmaker has confirmed a guest list that includes Bon Jovi, KISS, Akon, Lil Jon, Enrique Iglesias, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Ne‑Yo, Afrojack, Gente de Zona and more.

The album opens with Reach For The Stars, featuring KISS, marking one of the most unexpected crossovers of Pitbull’s career. Later in the tracklist, Now Or Never pairs him with Bon Jovi.

Lil Jon appears throughout the project, popping up on Damn I Love Miami, Satalanaaa and a remix of No Te Hagas. Enrique Iglesias joins Pitbull on Me Paraste El Corazón and Tamo Bien, continuing their long‑running partnership. Akon, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa and Ne‑Yo also contribute across the record, turning PITCOIN into one of Pitbull’s most stacked releases to date.

The album title has already caused chaos outside the music world. After PITCOIN was announced in August, several unrelated cryptocurrency tokens with similar names saw sudden spikes in trading activity - despite having no connection to Pitbull.

PITCOIN follows Pitbull’s recent US tour with Lil Jon. He heads to Europe for an arena run in November and December, before returning to Stagecoach Festival in 2027.





Pitbull - PITCOIN Tracklist

1. Reach For The Stars (feat. KISS)

2. Damn I Love Miami (feat. Lil Jon)

3. Privacy (feat. Jason Derulo)

4. Me Paraste El Corazón (feat. Enrique Iglesias)

5. Satalanaaa (feat. Lil Jon)

6. Melao (feat. Zion)

7. Tremenda Salsita (feat. Lenier)

8. Tamo Bien (feat. Enrique Iglesias and IAmChino)

9. 123 Back It Up (feat. Akon)

10. Pa' Los Envidiosos (feat. Lenier)

11. Work

12. Gringa Repartera (feat. Gente de Zona and IAmChino)

13. Yeehaw (feat. Filmore)

14. No Es Mi Problema (feat. Jowell & Randy)

15. Por Tenerte (feat. Lenier and Anthony Ramos)

16. Drink Alone (feat. Filmore)

17. In The Bahamas

18. Qué Calor (Remix) (feat. Akon and Ochok)

19. Soy Así 2 (feat. Wiz Khalifa, IAmChino and Victor Cardenas)

20. No Te Hagas (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon and Sensato)

21. MIA Anthem (feat. DJ Laz)

22. Que Se Encuere

23. Now Or Never (feat. Bon Jovi)

24. 2 The Moon (feat. Ne‑Yo, Afrojack and DJ Buddha)







