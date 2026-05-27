Pitbull seeks volunteers to count bald caps for Guinness World Record at BST Hyde Park Pitbull seeks volunteers to count bald caps for Guinness World Record at BST Hyde Park SHARE SHARE Pitbull seeks volunteers to count bald caps for Guinness World Record at BST Hyde Park

Pitbull is seeking volunteers to help pull off his official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The Fireball hitmaker is topping the bill at the London festival on July 10 and is looking for people to count the caps.

An Instagram post shared by the singer and the festival read: "In case you missed it, we’re going for a Guinness World Records title with Mr Worldwide, @pitbull and we need a squad of... To Read The Rest Of The Article Please Click Here