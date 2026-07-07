Pop Zara Larsson inks new record deal amid Midnight Sun success Zara Larsson has left Epic Records after more than a decade and signed with RCA, marking a major shift as her Midnight Sun era continues to grow. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Zara Larsson has exited Epic Records after more than a decade and signed with RCA, marking a major shift as her Midnight Sun campaign continues to accelerate worldwide.

Insiders told Variety that Larsson, now 28, had interest from several labels, but parent company Sony ultimately kept her by shifting her to RCA’s roster.

The move ends a long run with Epic, the label she joined in 2013 before releasing her breakout album So Good in 2017.

After the Midnight Sun album’s strong chart run, she rolled out Midnight Sun: Girls Trip in May, extending the project with a new wave of collaborations.

The momentum has carried over to her live schedule too, with Australian stops on the Midnight Sun Tour being moved to larger venues to meet demand.

The tour first set off in October 2025 and is booked solid through to November 2026.

Meanwhile, Larsson has been candid about the pressures of pop stardom.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she addressed comparisons to Tate McRae, whom she supported on the Miss Possessive Tour in 2025

She said: “I think it’s just the nature of how people speak about girls in pop.

“We are similar in the sense that we both dance, although she’s a way better dancer. And I do pop, she does pop. I think it’s easier to root for someone who’s an underdog, you know?”