Indie Kasabian announce December 2026 UK arena tour with The Vaccines as special guests Kasabian are closing out the year with their biggest arena run to date. SHARE SHARE Credit: Neil Bedford

Kasabian have confirmed a five‑date UK arena tour for December 2026, with The Vaccines joining them across the run.

The Leicester rockers - known for their chaotic, high‑energy live shows - will hit up five cities on the Nothing Better Than this tour as they close out the year.

The tour kicks off on December 11 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, before the band head north to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday December 13. They then move on to Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on December 16, followed by a massive night at London’s O2 on December 18. The finale lands at Manchester’s Co‑op Live on Saturday December 19.

Artist pre‑sale tickets go live on July 15 at 9am BST, with general sale following on July 17 at 9am BST.

The run follows the band's epic Finsbury Park takeover last weekend, which saw them play to 45,000 people.

Serge Pizzorno and co's packed summer includes Leeds Festival, Boardmasters, and Victorious Festival.

Kasabian recently pushed back the release of their album Act III, to make some final "adjustments".

The follow-up to 2024's Happenings will now arrive on September 4, instead of July 17.

They said: “We’ve had the album back on the operating table for a few final adjustments. We couldn’t send it out into the world without getting everything just right, albums are forever! Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.”

Despite the delay, Kasabian dropped their G‑funk‑laced track Superpowers, which followed Hippie Sunshine and Great Pretender.

Pizzorno explained that he wanted to make a song like Snoop Dogg's Doggy Style, where you question what on earth you've just listened to.

He said: “I remember hearing Doggy Style by Snoop in my mate’s XR2, one of those tracks that makes you go 'what?”' because you’ve never heard anything quite like it.

“When we recorded Superpowers, it was the first time I really felt like the sound that I could hear in my head was what came out of the speakers.”

Act III has a lot to live up to, given the group's last seven records have all topped the UK Official Album Chart.

Kasabian's 2026 Nothing Better Than This arena tour dates:

December 11 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

December 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

December 16 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

December 18 - London, The O2

December 19 - Manchester, Co-op Live